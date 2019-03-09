BAKER, Allan George:
Passed away suddenly at the age of 70 at his home on Wednesday 6th March 2019. He was a beloved husband of Colleen, father of Rodney & Lisa, Angela, Rachel & Shane, Jessica & Keiryn. Poppa to Bree, Zac, Neeve and JZ and number 5 on the way. The family would like you to join us at the service, which will be held on Monday 11th March at 11.00am at Newstead Crematorium, Morrinsville Rd, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019