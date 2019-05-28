TAYLOR, Alice Christina

(nee Knight):

Peacefully at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti, on Sunday 26th May 2019. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Cherished and beloved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Eriss, Brian and Gillian, Janice Taylor and Peter Hughes. Adored nana to her 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. The Taylor family sincerely thank all the staff at Te Kuiti Medical Centre and Hillview Home for their love and care of Alice. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at VJ Williams & Sons Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti, on Wednesday 29th May at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kawhia Cemetery at 2.30pm. All communications to the Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.

In the care of

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



