Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice ROGERSON. View Sign



ROGERSON, Alice Merle:

12.9.25 - 11.3.19

Passed to the hands of the Lord at Waikato Hospital on 11 March 2019. Cherished wife of the late Arthur Rogerson. Loved mother of Lyn Mcintyre, Graeme, Bruce, and Sharon Rogerson, and adored Super Nan to 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her beautiful loving heart touched her family and friends. Our mothers loving steadfast faith has brought her home to be with the Father. A service for Alice will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton, on Friday, 15 March 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Holy Trinity Church and may be left at the service. All communications to the Rogerson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.









ROGERSON, Alice Merle:12.9.25 - 11.3.19Passed to the hands of the Lord at Waikato Hospital on 11 March 2019. Cherished wife of the late Arthur Rogerson. Loved mother of Lyn Mcintyre, Graeme, Bruce, and Sharon Rogerson, and adored Super Nan to 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her beautiful loving heart touched her family and friends. Our mothers loving steadfast faith has brought her home to be with the Father. A service for Alice will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton, on Friday, 15 March 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Holy Trinity Church and may be left at the service. All communications to the Rogerson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers