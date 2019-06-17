Alice PICOT

Death Notice

PICOT, Alice Jean (Jean):
On Friday, 14 June 2019 at Kimihia Resthome in Huntly. Aged 84 years. Loved only Daughter of the late Alec and Dora of Pepepe. Dearly loved Aunty Jean of Andrea, Alison and Michelle; Leigh and Josie.
Finally at Rest.
Our sincere thanks to the Staff at Kimihia for their wonderful care of Jean. A service will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Wednesday, 19 June at 1.00pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Picot Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

Published in Waikato Times on June 17, 2019
