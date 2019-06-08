PAGE, Alfred Sydney (Alf):
Peacefully slipped away in his sleep at Waikato Public Hospital on Tuesday, 4th June 2019. Aged 93 years. Loving, caring and kind husband of the late Yvonne. An adored father of Jean, Ian, Peggy and Richard & their families.
"Now reunited with
his darling wife."
A funeral service to celebrate Alf's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 11th June 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Page Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on June 8, 2019