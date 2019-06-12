MACDONALD,

Alan Athol John (John):

Peacefully on the 9th June 2019 at Radius St Joan's Hospital, Hamilton. Aged 70 years. Loved son of Vern and Jane (both deceased) and the late Kath. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Bob and the late Raewyn, Pat and Gordon, Doug and Dianne, Hazel and Brent, Bernard, Noel and Wanda, Cyril, Terry and Sheryl, Tina and Nigel and the late Kevin. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Rawhiti Room of the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Rd entrance, on Friday 14th June at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Matamata Cemetery. Special thanks are extended from the family to St Joan's Hospital for all the love and care they gave to John. Communications for the family c/- Doug Macdonald, 22 Rutland St, Fairview Downs, Hamilton 3214. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata). FDANZ



