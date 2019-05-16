CORNISH, Alan Frederick:
20 March 1948 - 10 May 2019
Alan passed away peacefully at the San Michele Hospital and Rest Home, Te Awamutu, on 10 May 2019, after a long illness. Dearly loved only son of the late Frederick and Gladys Cornish. Dear cousin of Kathryn and Hayley Tarling and their families. Much respected and loved friend of Ian and Mel Turner. At Alan's request, a private funeral ceremony has already taken place. Any communication can be forwarded to I & I Turner, C/- Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3241.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2019