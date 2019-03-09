LANE, Adrian Ronald (Ron):
On February 28, 2019, aged 83. Royal Air Force service no. 2717841, active service in Aden and Singapore 1959-1970. Loved husband of Roma, father of Maria, Tina, and Richard, grandad to Sebastian and Lydia, Jack and Megan, and father-in-law to David and Julie. Grateful thanks to St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge. A private cremation has been held. Communications to James R. Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton, 3214.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019